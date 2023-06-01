Ataydes hope 'Cattleya Killer' kicks off more PH thrillers

Arjo Atayde, Ria Atayde and Jane Oineza grace an intimate media junket as 'The Cattleya Killer' airs on Amazon Prime Video. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Arjo Atayde, Ria Atayde, and Jane Oineza are equally excited to finally let the Filipino audience watch their internationally acclaimed crime-thriller series “The Cattleya Killer” beginning June 1.

The show has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video, making it the first local series collaboration between the platform and ABS-CBN.

It premiered overseas when it was presented at MIPCOM Cannes to industry decision makers, in anticipation of securing a global distribution partner.

“It is very exciting being given the opportunity to be the first collaboration of Amazon Prime Video and ABS-CBN. Definitely excited kami kasi besides that fact, matagal din namin itong hinintay, mahigit isang taon,” Arjo said in an interview Thursday.

According to the Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor, “The Cattleya Killer” showed that Filipino content is most appreciated abroad as genre titles such as thriller and action.

And that has been the goal of ABS-CBN International, Arjo said – to push Filipino offerings on the world stage.

“Even us, actors, are very clear that this is not just for selfish acts to get into international content. It is to push the whole of all producers and Filipinos to be able to build a hub or ecosystem that will really help the filmmakers here in the Philippines,” he continued.

His younger sister echoed the same sentiments, explaining that Prime Video helped them usher in more opportunities for Filipino content to be shown internationally.

“I think it’s relevant to be doing things like this because it ushers in a new wave of Philippine content. In MMFF, ‘Deleter’ is no. 1. That came as a shock to people. We’re going more towards that now,” Ria said.

Meanwhile, Oineza is cherishing the chance to be part of “The Cattleya Killer” that has given Philippine entertainment a source of pride.

“Nakaka-proud kasi ibig sabihin the quality that we’re showing them, even 'yung mga Pinoy doon (France) were proud to see 'yung sariling atin showing over there,” she said. “Being part of this project na ganito kalaki, ganito ka-world class, hindi ako makapaniwala.”

She also added that Filipinos appear to be ready for braver concepts today after getting exposed to tons of content on various streaming platforms in the past couple of years.

“Hindi tayo usual na nagpapalabas ng psycho-thriller na series. Iba 'yung tempo. Iba 'yung atake ng series na ito. Ako proud ako to say na maitatapat natin itong series na ito sa mga series na available ngayon sa ibang bansa,” Oineza said.

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao, the six-part series is an ABS-CBN International Production and Nathan Studios Production.

"The Cattleya Killer" follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago. The son of the cop who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light.

The project, which is based on a classic ‘90s Filipino film, "Sa Aking Mga Kamay," is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

Joining the three stars are Jake Cuenca, Christopher De Leon, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Jojit Lorenzo, Lito Pimentel, Cheska Inigo, Sandino Martin, and Joel Saracho are also in the cast.



