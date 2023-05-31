Al Pacino soon to be a father again with 29-year-old partner

US actor Al Pacino poses at the photocall for the film premier of 'The Irishman' during the BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, 13 October 2019. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES - Actor Al Pacino will soon be a father for the fourth time at age 83, US media said Wednesday.

His partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site TMZ.

Pacino's agent did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Pacino -- known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar -- has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock icon Mick Jagger.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.