Al Pacino soon to be a father again with 29-year-old partner

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jun 01 2023 12:01 AM

US actor Al Pacino poses at the photocall for the film premier of 'The Irishman' during the BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, 13 October 2019. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE
LOS ANGELES - Actor Al Pacino will soon be a father for the fourth time at age 83, US media said Wednesday.

His partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site TMZ.

Pacino's agent did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Pacino -- known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar -- has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock icon Mick Jagger.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.

