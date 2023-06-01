Scene from the music video of EXO-CBX's single 'Blooming Day,' released in 2018. Screengrab from video on SM Entertainment's official YouTube channel

Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin of K-pop boy band EXO are terminating their contracts with label SM Entertainment, claiming the company was "committing unjust use of power against its artists," according to reports.

The development was made known on Thursday through a statement from the three artists' lawyer Lee Jae-hak, according to a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

"Since March 21 until recently, the three members sent certification of contents a total of seven times, and through this, they requested a copy of a transparent settlement report and basis for settlement," Lee said, as reported by Soompi.

Lee reportedly accused SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's leading music labels, of attempting to have the artists sign exclusive contracts that are valid for at least 17 to 18 years.

"This is SM committing unjust use of power against its artists once again," Lee said.

SM Entertainment has not commented on the issue as of writing.

Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin debuted in EXO, known for songs such as "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot," in 2012. The trio also comprise the sub-unit EXO-CBX, which was launched in 2016.

