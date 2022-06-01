Sue Ramirez and Diego Loyzaga in 'How To Love Mr. Heartless'

MANILA -- Young actress Sue Ramirez has been earning raves for her role on ABS-CBN’s primetime series, “The Broken Marriage Vow,” where she plays the mistress of Zanjoe Marudo.

For her next project, “How To Love Mr. Heartless,” Ramirez is very excited to be working for the first time with Diego Loyzaga in a film.

“Diego and I go a long way back, because we used to host ‘ASAP Chill Out’ together,” Ramirez told ABS-CBN News. “We are really good friends that’s why I was really excited to work with him.

“We also previously worked together in ‘Pangako sa ‘Yo,’ but he was not my love interest there. This is the first time that I’m working with Diego as a love interest.

“It was a very, very exciting experience. I expected that Diego is really good. I heard about the projects he did with Vivamax. At sinasabi ko palagi na magaling siya, kahit ayaw niyang maniwala sa akin.

“Masaya ako na finally, I get to work with Diego after all these years of being friends with him.”

Neither of them had pre-conceived notions about each other. It helped that they previously worked together on TV.

“More of excited talaga ako when I heard that I was going to do this film with Diego,” Ramirez said. “Wala akong doubts.

“Alam ko right away, when we got to the set, we’ll be comfortable with each other. Also, I know Diego’s mom [Teresa Loyzaga], his sisters, si Tita Shine [Sunshine Cruz].

All throughout the filming, Ramirez and Loyzaga watched each other’s back. “Everybody was willing to help each other,” Ramirez said. “Si direk, ‘pag nakikita niyang napapagod na ang mga tao, bigla ‘yang mag-play ng mga kalokohan.

“Diego would always sing. Ganu’n ‘yung feel sa set. We were all very open. Pakiramdam mo mga kabarkada mo lang ang kasama mo. Wala kang dahilan para mahiya. Wala kang dahilan para ma-ilang.

“Sobrang comfortable mo mag-trabaho. Past our being professionals, hindi namin nakakalimutan ‘yung part of having fun. Hindi namin ‘yun nakakalimutan even if we were working.”

Their first topic of discussion, as soon as they saw each other on the set, was how they are finally given a chance to work together as a romantic pair.

“Non-stop ang daldalan at chikahan namin when we saw each other again,” Loyzaga admitted. “We did our updates on our personal lives. Natutuwa ako, sobra. It was a really good experience. It was easier that vibe with the whole set.

“Comfortable na ako with Sue. We know each other and it was years that I didn’t get to see her. Nagkita lang kami because of this project. I hope this will not be our last.”

He praised Ramirez not just for her stellar acting, but also for playing good basketball.

“I never played basketball with a girl na kasing galing ni Sue,” he said. “She’s one of the boys. Ang kenkoy din niya. This is the longest that we’ve been together. Siyempre lock-in shoot. Every day kami magkasama as the two main characters.

“It was a learning curve for me. I realized I should strive for this level of greatness and brilliance every time I do a project. I’m proud and happy working with both of them. Sobra.”

Although Ramirez has known Loyzaga even before, she discovered a number of interesting things working with him in “How To Love Mr. Heartless.”

“Diego has always been a real gentleman,” Ramirez offered. “Not just to me, but to everybody. He’s willing to help everybody on the set. Napaka-sensitive niya. When he sees someone standing, bibigyan niya ng seat. He’s that type of guy.

“But I know that even before. What I discovered about him while making this project, how disciplined he has become and how he has become so mature through the years.

“Natutuwa akong makita kung gaano kalaki talaga ang growth niya sa lahat ng pinagdaanan niya. I’m very proud of him because ang husay-husay niya and there’s no doubt about it. Saludo ako talaga sa kanya how disciplined he has become.”

Even if she has been earning positive nods for her successive work lately, Ramirez still refuses to think she is at the peak of her career.

“I always think that way sa kahit na ano’ng estado ng career ko,” she admitted. “Even in the past. I always take everything that’s coming to me as the biggest blessing that I’m getting.

“I always have that mindset. Ayokong ipasok sa isip ko na my career is just booming now. Kasi, hindi pa. Alam ko madami pa akong dapat matutunan at marami pa akong kakaining bigas para maabot ko ang gusto kong ma-achieve for myself.”

She is willing to learn consistently. “I think that’s the most important trait being an actor. Dapat, palagi kang willing mag-absorb sa lahat ng tao na nakaka-trabaho mo. Hindi lang sa mga co-actors mo.

“Malayo pa ang gusto kong maabot. I haven’t claimed that yet. I just work all the time. I’m very, very contented with everything that I have. Hindi ko alam kung good trait ba ang contentment or bad trait.

“But I feel good. I’m happy with everything that I’m getting. Kung mabakante man ako sandal, magpapasalamat ako para sa oras ng pahinga. Kung magkaroon ako ng trabaho, magpapasalamat ako na may chance na ipakita sa mga tao ang kaya kong gawin.

“So far, hindi naman ako nababakante. Sobrang contented ako sa lahat ng meron ako ngayon. Totoo ‘yung sinabi ni Diego that I’m in a good place in my life. I don’t look at work as a chance to be famous.

“Tinitignan ko siya kung paano siya dapat tignan at trabaho ‘yun. Gusto ko siyang ginagawa. Hindi ko nararamdaman na trabaho siya for me.”

The worldwide premiere of “How To Love Mr. Heartless” is on June 17, with advanced screening on Vivamax Plus on June 10.