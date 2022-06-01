MANILA — Megastar Sharon Cuneta penned a lengthy message to celebrate 20 years of friendship with actress Judy Ann Santos.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta shared some screenshots of her conversation with Santos, including a letter that was notably penned days after the 2022 election results where known. Cuneta's husband, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, was a candidate for vice president in the recent polls.

"Sa dami ng mga nangyayari ngayon, I hope you’ll find comfort with these food I made for you and the whole family. Each day is truly a blessing … may mga pagsubok man, nalalagpasan pa rin with a lot of help from our chosen family, which is our friends," Santos said in the letter dated May 22.

"I’ll forever be here for you always, Ate, anuman ang mangyari (wala ka nang choice, ipagsisiksikan ko ang buong kaluluwa ko sa’yo.) Mahal na mahal kita, Ate, mahal na mahal ka namin, ang buong pamilya mo. Please take good care of yourself. Always! Enjoy, Ate! Eat plenty!" she added.

Cuneta said she is very blessed to have friends like Santos whom she can rely on during trying times.

"This is from my sister Juday, who sent it over with lots of food that she herself cooked before I left Manila for taping in Ilocos. Following is part of our text exchange, which of course I asked permission to post too…These are the things I bring with me wherever I go—notes from my children and Kiko and my truest friends. I often reread them when I am feeling down," Cuneta said.

"I am blessed with just a few friends, but REAL ones…never expecting anything back except my love and friendship too…They are truly blessings I treasure," she added.

She ended her post expressing how much she loves Santos and how their friendship will last forever.

"I love you, Juday, my sister-by-choice. With all of my heart and from the very depths of it. On our 20th year of friendship this 2022, I can only look forward to our bond strengthening even more, as it has only strengthened over the years after our only movie together thus far…Mahal na mahal na mahal kita…Hindi lang talaga dugo ang nagiging pamilya. Minsan nga, mas higit pa," she said.

"Tatanda na tayo together, and like we always say, “Hanggang sa kabilang buhay di na tayo magkakahiwalay.” Thank you for loving me for all that I am, flaws and all. I truly love you and thank God for you."

The two worked together in the movie Magkapatid in 2002.

