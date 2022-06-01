MANILA -- Fans of Moira dela Torre continue to express their love and support for the singer-songwriter after she and her husband Jason Hernandez announced their separation through a joint statement released on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the singer's name continue to trend on Twitter Philippines. The hashtag #Moira is the top trending topic in the country., while #Paubaya is also among the trending topics in the microblogging site.

"Paubaya," Dela Torre's massive hit which she released in 2021, is one of the songs she wrote with Hernandez.

Below are some of the netizens' tweets:

On Tuesday, in a joint statement posted by Hernandez on his social media accounts, the couple said: “It is with a heavy heart that after 3 years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time.”

Dela Torre shared Hernandez’s post through Instagram Stories, without adding a personal statement.

In his own post, Hernandez referred to the announcement of the separation as “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write.”

“But since you guys have been with us from the start, it is only right that you hear this straight from me,” he said.



Hernandez, who married dela Torre in January 2019, recalled that he exchanged vows with “my best friend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her.”

Hernandez was direct with the reason for their marriage ending: his infidelity.

“Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage. I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better,” he said.

He concluded his statement with a public apology to dela Torre, as well as those he has hurt.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi,” he wrote.

Speculation surrounding their marriage first started in April 2022, when hawk-eyed fans noticed that dela Torre had removed most of Hernandez’s photos from her Instagram feed. At the time, however, they both denied parting ways.

