Markus Paterson to release new single 'Help'

MANILA -- Actor Markus Paterson is set to release a new single "Help" in time for his birthday on June 3.

Paterson took to social media to promote his collaboration with musician Aman Sagar.

Just weeks ago, Paterson released his collaboration with singer-actor Kyle Echarri and music producer Moophs "Hotel Room," which is about "feeling lost, empty, and downcast."

One of Tarsier Records’ original batch of artists in 2017, Paterson has numerous releases under his belt with the label, including his “B-SIDE” EP, which has garnered over 3 million streams on Spotify alone.

Paterson was also part of the the primetime series "Viral Scandal" which aired its final episode just last May 13.