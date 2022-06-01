MANILA – Singer Jayda Avanzado celebrated her 19th birthday with a small group, being joined by her parents and two closest friends.

Avanzado on Wednesday took to Instagram to share some snaps of her intimate birthday celebration with Francine Diaz and Elha Nympha.

“Celebrated my 19th orbit around the sun with the rest of ‘the tres marites’ & my fam,” she said in the caption.

Also present in the event were Avanzado’s parents Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado.

Last March, Jayda released the music video of her single "Toxic.”

The video about toxic people and the consequences of being one is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Last year, Jayda also dropped the singles "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)" and "Paano Kung Naging Tayo?"

The music video of "Paano Kung Naging Tayo?" was even named the best music video at the International Film Festival Manhattan 2021.