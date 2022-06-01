It's a wrap: 'Cattleya Killer' finishes filming

MANILA -- The cast and crew of ABS-CBN's upcoming international project "Cattleya Killer" with lead actor Arjo Atayde, have wrapped filming.

In a post on Instagram Stories, director Dan Villegas posted clips from their last day of shooting.

"Cattleya Killer" lead actor Arjo Atayde. Screen grab: IG/Dan Villegas

In one of the clips, Atayde thanked his "Cattleya Killer" family.

"Sa alaga sa lahat ng artista, sa lahat sa amin, maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo. And hopefully, hopefully hoping for Season 2," Atayde said.

Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla, who is also one of the main stars of the series, also shared snaps taken from their last taping day.

"It’s a wrap!" Padilla wrote on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Joining Atayde and Padilla in the thriller set for international release are Christopher de Leon, Jake Cuenca, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ria Atayde, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil, Rafa Siguion-Reyna and Jojit Lorenzo.

ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production division head Ruel Bayani also said that the team is lucky to have de Leon on board as he was part of the cast of the 1996 Star Cinema movie “Sa Aking Mga Kamay,” where “Cattleya Killer” was adapted from.

“We’re lucky that Boyet [Christopher] is here to join us dahil to me, wala nang mas inspiring pa to have Boyet on our set. To know na may nagdudugtong from the movie to this series, at sa bagong creative energy natin sa pagku-kwento nito,” Bayani previously said.

Directed by Villegas, written by Dodo Dayao and executive produced by Bayani, “Cattleya Killer” will be released for international audiences as ABS-CBN continues its global march.

“Cattleya Killer” follows “Almost Paradise,” the first American TV series filmed entirely in the Philippines, which ABS-CBN co-produced with Hollywood’s Electric Entertainment.