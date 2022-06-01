Harry's House cover

British singer Harry Styles has broken new records with the release of his third album "Harry's House."

"Harry's House" debuted in the top spot on Billboard 200 chart with 521,500 units in consumption. His past two albums also peaked at No. 1.

This extends his record as the first U.K. male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three albums and the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

Styles' U.S. debut comes hot on the heels of his international success after the album entered charts at No. 1 in over 17 countries, earning the biggest selling album of the year in the U.K. and landing at No. 1 in Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Denmark.

Styles has also accomplished rare chart doubles in multiple countries as both "Harry’s House" and “As It Was” have simultaneously topped the album and singles charts in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Belgium.

In the U.S. “As It Was” returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week and Styles debuted three additional songs in the Top 10 (“Late Night Talking,” “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” and “Matilda”), with the full album charting in the top 30.

Styles alsi tied with The Beatles, who achieved the feat for five weeks in 1964, as the only British acts ever with four concurrent Hot 100 Top 10’s.

"Harry’s House" also broke a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales in its first 3 days of release, selling 182,000 copies in the U.S. for the week, the biggest sales week for an album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991, beating the previous high of 114,000 sets last year by Taylor Swift’s "RED."

In the U.K., the vinyl sold 36,000, becoming the best-selling vinyl of the century, beating ABBA’s previous record of 29,000. The album also outsold the rest of the Top 40 U.K. combined vinyl album chart this week, earning the fastest selling album of 2022 so far, earning gold certification in a week.

In Australia, Styles claims the biggest sales in one week since the start of the Vinyl Albums chart in 2019, overtaking Tame Impala’s "The Slow Rush."