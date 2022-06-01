MANILA – Gary Valenciano revealed that he actually prayed for a stint on “Idol Philippines” just before he was offered to become one of its new judges.

In an interview with Cinema News, Valenciano shared that he was mulling on what to do next, now that pandemic restrictions are easing up around the world.

“Sabi ko, Lord, what is it that you want me to do now that medyo nawawala na 'yung pandemic or medyo mas mababa na 'yung danger niya? It was page after page of ideas that I had. After sharing it with my team, sabi ko sa kanila, ‘You know, the other day I was online, I saw a poster of 'Idol Philippines.' Sana no, maybe one of these days, I can judge again with something of this level.’”

The next day, Valenciano was surprised when his wife informed him about the judging stint on the popular talent competition.

Valenciano and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda will be joining fellow OPM superstars Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre as judges in the sophomore season.

When asked about his rapport with his fellow judges, Valenciano said: “Usually, the first time you put a certain mix of people together, you are always hoping na things will just gel. When the camera started rolling, immediately [there was good dynamics].”

Talking about each of them, Valenciano explained: “With Chito, there’s more of the producer in mind. He knows what he wants. It’s so refreshing to hear him talk. Pati ako I learn from him. Regine is mostly the technical… Pati ako I am listening and I am like, tama 'yung mga sinasabi ni Regine. Moira is the one the talagang they can all relate to. Pinagdaanan ni Moira iyan and she did not win. But because she’s a songwriter, it’s easy for people to associate with her.”

As for him, Valenciano said he is just grateful to be able share his knowledge which he gained throughout his 39-year career span.

“I just add on to the whole mix by giving my experiences. I’d like people to know also na I am celebrating 39 years. I am so blessed na up to now nandito pa rin ako so there must be something that I did na tama that made me last for this long. That’s what I want to share to people.”