The biopic of the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley got a very long-standing ovation during its gala premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The stars led by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks together with filmmakers led by director Baz Luhrmann of Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” were out in full force.

The film received a 12-minute standing ovation -- the longest at this year’s event.

"Elvis" will open in the Philippines on June 22.

HERE IS A SYNOPSIS OF 'ELVIS'

"Elvis" is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Presley.

Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Starring alongside Butler and Hanks, award-winning theater actress Helen Thomson plays Elvis’s mother, Richard Roxburgh portrays Elvis’s father and DeJonge plays Priscilla.