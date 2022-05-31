MANILA — "Mahirap ’yon."

This is how Gerald Anderson started his response on Tuesday when asked if people can still regain their partners’ trust after cheating.

"That’s hard kasi nasira na ’yung trust eh kumbaga may lamat na ’yun eh," Anderson said in a press conference for "A Family Affair".

"Ang pinakaimportante is stay together. Kaya naman but hindi siya madali.

"You just have to earn the trust again, start from zero, hindi lang zero, negative pa ’yan, diba? Kailangan mong patunayan uli ’yung sarili mo."

In the first trailer of “A Family Affair” released on Thursday, Anderson and co-star Ivana Alawi are shown as a couple whose marriage is rocked by dark family secrets.

The preview of the ABS-CBN teleserye also introduces the characters portrayed Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake.

Anderson and former partner actress Bea Alonzo broke up in 2019, with Alonzo implying on social media that Julia Barretto got in the way of their relationship.

Alonzo also accused Anderson of ending their relationship by simply stopping their communication. Both Anderson and Barretto denied having romantic ties at the time.

Anderson confirmed being in a relationship with Barretto in March 2021, in a face-to-face interview with talk-show host Boy Abunda. He also belied allegations that he “ghosted” Alonzo.

In their new interview, Abunda asked Anderson whether he would someday want to reach out to Alonzo and her current boyfriend, model Dominic Roque, given how the pandemic has changed many people’s mindset.

“More siguro kay Bea,” Anderson said. “Huwag na po tayo siguro mandamay ng ibang tao. I really pray, I really hope she will find it in her heart to forgive what happened, forgive me. Nag-ho-hope lang ako.”

“A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

