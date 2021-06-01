WATCH: KC Concepcion shares birthday celebration with dad Gabby's family

MANILA – KC Concepcion had a heartfelt and meaningful birthday this year, which she celebrated for the first time with her family on the side of her dad Gabby Concepcion.

Although she turned 36 last April 7, KC posted her birthday vlog only on Monday, documenting how she marked the occasion in their beach house in Batangas with the Concepcions.

"I'm so excited to be spending my birthday with my papa's side. I miss my mom's side, but I also am super happy to be doing this for the first time, a beach trip with papa and my siblings and tita,” she said.

KC spent her special day kayaking with her dad and sisters Sam and Savannah, capping it with a simple dinner at their pavilion and playing some board games.

At one point in the vlog, KC was brought to tears when her sister gave her a personalized card.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the letter, Sam wrote: "I am so happy that we finally get to celebrate your birthday with you and that we finally get to see and spend time with you again, after a long time! I wish we get to do this more often and make more memories with each other. Thank you for being the best big sister anyone could ever ask for. Love and miss you always."

Gabby, for his part, said he only hopes for the best in life for his eldest daughter.

"Well, I hope you're happy in anything that you do. Looks like you've been very successful in a lot of things that you've done," he said.

Sharing how much she enjoyed her birthday, KC said, “It's so nice, cool, casual, simple, it's all you need. All the love in the world. No frills, just love."

KC is the only daughter of Gabby and screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

Related video: