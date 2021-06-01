WATCH: Gerald Anderson becomes Julia Barretto's fitness coach

MANILA – Gerald Anderson is not only Julia Barretto’s boyfriend, but he’s also her fitness coach.

As seen in his most recent vlog, Anderson made Barretto do his workout routine, which was quite intense for the actress.

“Remind me not to train with you,” Barretto told her boyfriend in jest midway through the whole process.

After surviving it, Barretto turned candid and said: “You think that’s it but it’s not. It’s just you feel like you worked out for two hours with that kind of workout.”

Happy with Barretto’s achievement, Anderson responded: “Now we’re done. Workout in paradise.”



The couple then took a dip in the pool and rewarded themselves with a good meal which Barretto herself cooked afterwards.

After his admission of their relationship last March, Anderson and Barretto have been more active in posting photos of them together on their respective social media accounts.

The actor has also been seen attending family gatherings of the Barrettos, the last one being the birthday of his girlfriend’s younger brother Leon.

