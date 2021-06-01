Liza Diño stands firm: 'I’m not running in 2022 elections!'

MANILA -- Film industry leader Liza Diño shot down speculations that she will run for an elective position in 2022.

“Saan kaya nanggagaling 'yan? I am not running," said Diño in a virtual conference Tuesday launching the Pelikulaya film festival to kick off the celebration of June Pride Month.

Diño is supposedly being eyed for a congressional party list to represent the LGBTQ community.

“Actually my main concern how to make sure that the programs we started will still continue after the elections,” said Diño, who was appointed chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in 2016. “Magaganda naman at proud ako sa nagawa at nasimulan namin the last five years. Alam ng team namin how hard we worked for it. Ang goal namin is to institutionalize some of our programs that can support the FDCP in the future. Sana maalagaan lang."

Turning 40 this month, Diño will face more challenges but politics is certainly not one of them. “It’s enough that I learned a lot and received a lot of support at the FDCP," she told ABS-CBN News.

The countdown to 2022 is also a reality check for Diño who is anchoring herself in family life with husband Ice Seguerra and daughter Amara. It is essentially a dynamic relationship, said Diño, with her daughter fully embracing and accepting the elements of their unorthodox home set-up.

In the meantime, she has given up on her dream to have another baby with Seguerra through surrogacy.

“We’re all going through financial constraints during the pandemic. Both of us are trying to sustain our life for now. When it happens it will happen,” she explained, also citing the complicated process of extracting an egg from Seguerra. “I will carry the baby through surrogacy but under our present laws, the baby will be legally mine and Ice will have no rights. If I do get pregnant, we will have to go the United States where Ice will be recognized as the father.”

Undoubtedly, their civil rights is a subject close to Diño who has marked her advocacy in the Pelikulaya film fest showcasing some 15 vintage and new film features about LGBT issues, including “T-bird at Ako,” the classic Danny Zialcita movie starring Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos; and Brillante Mendoza’s “Masahista” with Coco Martin.

Also highlighting the 2019 Cannes Film Festival-winning entry “Portrait of a Lady on Fire," the film fest and its parallel symposia on themes like coming out and depiction of LGBT characters will run from June 4 to 30 at the FDCP Channel.

“This is an opportunity for us to have discussions on issues that have not been resolved,” said Diño. “In real life, same sex unions, civil rights and attendant tax reform have not been addressed. Pelikulaya will be fun but it will also create understanding for the community. We can bring government, the private sector and the public together to expand our advocacy.”

She also mused about the pageant way to highlight the film fest with a pasarela 30-seconder video competition wherein participants will sashay in their own look with sashes emblazoned with positive words like “Self Love,” “Equality,” “Inclusivity,” “ Dignity” and others.

On that larger “razzle dazzle” scale, Diño reckons she and her team can do much more for the LGBT sector on the ground rather than being in the halls of congress.

