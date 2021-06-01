K-pop: B.I, Monsta X welcome June with new music

Korean pop star B.I and boy group Monsta X welcomed the new month with new releases.

B.I (Kim Hanbin), a former member of K-pop group iKON, returned to the music scene with his first solo album "Waterfall."

He released his album and the music video to his title single "illa illa" on Tuesday.

Prior to the release of his first album, B.I released his song "Midnight Blue" in March, marking his return after leaving his group in 2019.

Meanwhile, Starship Entertainmanent's boy group Monsta X also returned with their ninth mini album "One Of A Kind."

The music video for their track "Gambler" was also released Tuesday.

Other K-pop acts who will release new music this month are Mamamoo, EXO, Twice, Ha Sungwoon, Bambam, and Seventeen, among others.

