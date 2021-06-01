Is Catriona Gray open to doing showbiz project with boyfriend Sam Milby?



Catriona Gray is not closing her doors on the idea of being an actress, aside from pursuing a career in music.

In a virtual press conference for her latest single, "RYF," the former Miss Universe said she is willing to try acting, but was quick to admit that she does not "have any experience whatsoever."

If given the chance, she said she would love to be a part of an action movie, citing her black belt in karate.

"I would love to be given the opportunity to have an action movie because I have a black belt in karate from when I was younger. And I would love the opportunity to like have a fight scene or something," she said. "So I guess that would be something I'd be super open to."

"In regard to working with different people, honestly I would not be picky whatsoever because I feel like it would be a learning experience either way, and that is what I would need as a newcomer into that type of field," she added.

Gray was then asked if she welcomes the idea of being in a showbiz project with her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby.

"Yeah, I would be open to it," she replied. "But I guess we really enjoy keeping our relationship private."

"So it's not that we're opposed to working together, I guess it's that it would be different, di ba?" she pointed out. "Parang it's either marketing your relationship with a project, or keeping it for yourselves. So 'yun lang."

Gray and Milby earlier performed the song "We're In This Together" live on the Wish Bus as part of a charity campaign.

The two admitted their relationship in May 2020, with Milby declaring that Gray is "the one" for him.

