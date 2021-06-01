'Gusto ko na siya pero...': Alex Gonzaga opens up about having kids

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga admitted she already wants to have kids and build a family with her husband Mikee Morada.

She made the announcement in an interview with G3 San Diego for the latter’s #LiveWithG3 YouTube series on Monday night.

“Gusto ko na siya. Pero parang kapag nandiyan na, feeling ko parang hindi ko pala kaya. Parang ganun,” she said.

Previously, Gonzaga described her family life five years from now.

“We’ll probably have two kids, isang toddler and isang baby. Tapos nakatira na kami sa pinagagawa naming bahay na tinulungan kami ng parents namin pareho,” she said.

Following their simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November, the two had their honeymoon in Amanpulo.

However, that trip wasn’t just the two of them as the family of her sister Toni Gonzaga, as well as their parents joined them.

When asked of that vacation, Gonzaga told San Diego: “Yung honeymoon namin, siyempre may mga tawag pa rin si Mommy Pinty. ‘Ano’ng ginagawa niyo?’ Inaano na lang [nila] na ‘Huwag mong tawagan si Catherine. Tayo na lang,’” she shared.

Are they also planning to have a honeymoon again with just the two of them?

“Meron pero siyempre hindi mo naman [masabi] 'yun kasi may pandemic. Alam mo 'yung pwede ka naman mag-travel pero hindi naman pwede kasi nga may pandemic.”

For now, they are just enjoying each other’s company, saying even their planned bigger wedding this year is put on hold.

“Hindi nga rin namin alam [kung kalian na]. Dapat ang plano namin this year. We were planning kasi na for the next year, ‘yung bigger wedding, same date na lang. Parang one year anniversary para hindi na tayo ma-confuse. Pero right now, as in zero plans,” she said.