Desiree del Valle turns emotional as she talks about her pregnancy

MANILA -- Actress Desiree del Valle turned emotional as she opened up about her first pregnancy with husband Boom Labrusca.

In Star Magic's Inside News, del Valle shared her initial reaction when she found out that she is pregnant.

"When I saw this (pregnancy kit, which shows two lines), sobrang happy namin ni Papi. Halong tawa, halong iyak. Tumatalon kami pareho tapos hawak ko lang ito (kit)," Valle said.

The actress said she immediately stopped all her vices after finding out that she is already conceiving. She also immediately called her Star Magic handler to say that she won't be able to accept projects by June.

"Sobrang happy ko, sobrang ang lakas lakas ng heartbeat niya. Parang I couldn't believe na there's actually a living baby inside me noong time na 'yon at saka kung gaano na siya kabuo," del Valle said while wiping her tears.

"Sobrang happy, sobrang thankful. Iba 'yung feeling," she added.

It was just last week when del Valle and Labrusca announced that they are expecting their first child together.





On Instagram, both shared photos of del Valle lounging by a pool, with her baby bump in view, as well as the result of their pregnancy test, and a sonogram.

The couple confirmed del Valle’s pregnancy on April 22, according to Labrusca.

Del Valle and Labrusca got married in January 2018, six years after they were cast as a couple in the ABS-CBN series “Aryana” in 2012.

Labrusca has a son, actor Tony Labrusca, from a previous relationship with model Angel Jones.

