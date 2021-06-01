Cris Villanueva, family survive COVID-19

MANILA -- Cris Villanueva and his family have survived COVID-19, the actor revealed on Monday in a digital press conference for the new episodes of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK) this month.

According to Villanueva, he contracted the illness on March 20.

"Ang naging symptoms ko ay 'yung nahirapang huminga. Bumabagsak ang oxygen. Mataas na mataas na lagnat like I had a 39.5°C, 39.7°C na fever straight five days and chills. Tapos sobrang week, hindi makakain," Villanueva told ABS-CBN News.

"Hindi makainom ng tubig kasi palaging busog. 'Yun pala puno ng water 'yung lungs ko that's why I couldn't even eat, I couldn't drink because isang drink ng tubig busog na busog na ako. I thought I was okay until 'yun nga tumataas na 'yung fever ko and 'yung chills, nanghihina. I lost a lot of weight like sobrang pumayat ako."

Villanueva admitted that he thought he was going to lose the battle against COVID-19.

"Parang feeling ko talaga mawawala na ako. Gusto ko na magbilin. Pero you see a lot of people were praying for me. A lot of my friends were, a lot of my family members were. Isa lang magandang nangyari noon since lahat kami mayroong COVID, buong family, hindi kami naka-isolate sa isa't isa so we are free to see each other. We eat sabay-sabay. Nagkikita-kita kami sa labas kapag nagpapa-araw kami. We were not isolated, 'yun lang ang maganda roon. Pero you see ang hirap. Masakit 'yung symptoms niya," Villanueva said.

The actor admitted that his doctors were telling him to go to the hospital but he decided not to go because of fear that he won't be able to see his family again.

"]We had seven doctors looking after us and they were always calling. 'Yun lagi ang sinasabi 'Cris, punta ka na sa doktor, you know magpa-ER ka na, ang baba na ng oxygen mo it was going down to 86%, 87% something like that," Villanueva shared.

"So ang ginagawa ko na lang, sige kung ayaw mong magpunta sa doctor, dumapa ka na lang para magkaroon ng pressure 'yung lungs mo. That way also doon din ako nakakakain.... Halimbawa mayroon akong burger o banana, nasa ilalim ng kama ko yon at kinakagat ko lang tuwing nakadapa ako. That's the only time that I could eat," he added.

The actor stressed that he is not suggesting others to do what he did because it was risky.

"It's just that I was scared not to see my family ever again. Kasi kapag pumunta na ako roon, 'di ko na sila makikita, they can not see me, they cannot go to me. So I was scared," Villanueva said.

Asked for his message to the public, the actor said: "COVID is so real. Ito sasabihin ko na sa inyo, napaka-paranoid ko na tao. I always have an alcohol in my pocket, I'm wearing mask all the time. I will always wear shield, but then hindi pa rin ako nakaligtas. ...I think the only way para maiwasan niyo ito is not to go out. Please stay at home kung wala rin kayong gagawin at hayaan niyo na lang magkaroon ng designated, isang tao na lumabas, bumili ng pagkain at bumalik sa inyo na kailangan maglilinis ulit," he said.

"Until now, hindi pa rin namin malaman kung saan namin nakuha ang COVID but my whole family got affected. And the torture of you thinking na magkakaroon ng grabeng sintomas ang mga anak niyo, mga kaibigan hindi po biro 'yon. Nakakabaliw po isipin na ang mga anak niyo ay may COVID at kayo wala rin kayong maitulong dahil pati kayo infected. Please don't go out. Huwag kayong lalabas, mag-stay na lang po kayo sa bahay hanggang sa mawala po ang pandemic," he added.

Meanwhile, Villanueva also shared his excitement doing a two-part episode of "MMK" titled "Finding Papa" with Maris Racal as his daughter. Their Father's Day episode will air on June 12 and June 19 at 9 p.m.

"MMK" is available on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, at iWantTFC. It's also available on The Filipino Channel and IPTV.