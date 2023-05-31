Zack Tabudlo shares a photo of himself while he was recovering at the hospital. Tabudlo's Facebook page

MANILA – “Binibini” hitmaker Zack Tabudlo set the record straight on Wednesday amid speculation tagging him in the separation of Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez.

Tabudlo made the statement following a now-viral post that hinted at him as a third party in the breakup of Dela Torre and Hernandez.

In a lengthy and sensitive post, the singer addressed the persisting rumors linking him with Dela Torre which he recalled affected both their mental state.

According to Tabudlo, he and Dela Torre’s circle of friends tried to be at the Kapamilya singer’s side when they found out that she and Hernandez ended their marriage.

“We were all in shock of what happened. We were all then leaning into protecting her and giving all of the love she needed. during the months that past, we were all just present for her,” he said.

However, their actions were taken out of context, which allegedly prompted the cheating accusations hurled against Dela Torre, Tabudlo said.

“I was there for a friend who needed my help and I wanted to give that protection and support that she gave me when I needed it. But that's not what everyone saw and what everyone knew,” Tabudlo clarified.

The rumors and pressure took a toll on Tabudlo, which led to a mental breakdown that almost cost him his life, he said in his statement. The “Nangangamba” singer admitted that he tried to take his own life.

“I kept quiet but it all became too heavy for me. The pressure, the accusations, the music, my mental state, and everything just crumbled down for me. and I gave up. I couldn't take it…But thank God he gave me another chance. I was in the hospital in a comma unresponsive, and everyone thought I didn't make it. After hours of them waiting, I woke up in the ER,” he revealed.

Tabudlo went on to thank everyone who supported his music and hopes that he can inspire people, who are also going through the same situation, that it is not the end of their lives.

He also left a message for Dela Torre, whom he called the strongest person he met his whole life.

“I adore her with all my heart. She was one of the people who were there for me during my healing stages in the ward and I will never ever forget how much she’s helped me grow and move past this phase of mine despite of all the things she went through,” Tabudlo added.

Yesterday, Dela Torre also turned to social media to defend herself against allegations made against her as a composer and as an artist.

Her lengthy response came days after a Facebook post made the rounds online casting shade on the singer's integrity as an artist and songwriter.

Dela Torre also once again emphasized that she never cheated on her estranged husband, Jason Hernandez.

"I did not cheat on Jason. It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on," she wrote.

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Following their split, Hernandez released back-to-back tunes about regret and setting a loved one free.

Editor’s note: Several groups in the Philippines are dedicated to helping those who may be going through mental health or emotional crises. These free nationwide crisis hotlines are available to listen 24/7:



National Center for Mental Health: 1553 (Luzon-wide, toll-free) / 09178998727 / 09663514518 / 09086392672

Hopeline PH: 0288044673 / 09175584673 / 09188734673

In-Touch: +63288937603 / +639178001123 / +639228938944

