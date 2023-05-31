WATCH: '70s OPM icons guest on 'Magandang Buhay'

MANILA -- '70s OPM icons Hagibis, VST & Company, Labuyo and Wadab performed snippets from their classic hits on ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday.

Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons, Yujin Baydal of Hagibis performed "Katawan," while Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Company sang "Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal."

Mon Espia from Labuyo sang "Tuloy Pa Rin Ako," while Wadab's Rey Magtoto sang "'Pag Tumatagal Lalong Tumitibay."

The OPM icons are joining forces on Wednesday, May 31 at the Theater at Solaire for the concert "Tugtugan Sitenta," which will bring the audiences back to OPM’s first golden age.

Also joining the all-star vintage show are Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo of APO, Joey Abando of Boyfriends, and rock legends Mike Hanopol and Sampaguita.

