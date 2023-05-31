'Unbreak My Heart' star Jodi Sta. Maria. Dreamscape Entertainment

Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) has revealed why she came all the way to Switzerland just to reconnect with her daughter Xandra (Gabbi Garcia) in the latest episode of "Unbreak My Heart" that aired on television Wednesday.

In the third episode titled "You Are My Destiny," Rose took a train to Italy to trace a lead as to the whereabouts of Xandra, only to be arrested by authorities.

When she arrived at the police station, Lily (Laurice Guillen) warned her to stay away, or else she will press charges against her.

Renz (Joshua Garcia) arrived to help Rose, but the latter became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

Rose later revealed that she was diagnosed with brain cancer 5 years ago and the tumor has come back.

"Five years ago, may tumubong tumor sa left side ng brain ko. Nagpa opera ako, nag-chemo, nawala sa awa ng Diyos. Pero 4 months ago bumalik 'yung tumor," Rose said.

"Nagpa-chemo uli ako pero hindi lumiit. Ayoko naman nang mag-opera, pagod na ako," she added.

While Renz offered Rose to help regain her health, the latter said her focus remains on reuniting with her daughter.

"Mas importante sa'kin na makita ko anak ko, na makahingi ako ng tawad sa kanya. Hindi ko hawak ang buhay ko, Renz," she said.

The landmark collaboration among GMA-7, ABS-CBN, and Viu, "Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It stream 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.

