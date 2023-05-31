Nadine Lustre enjoys date night in Paris with boyfriend Christophe Bariou

MANILA — Nadine Lustre seems to be enjoying her time off of work as she shared on Tuesday some photos of her recent getaway with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Christophe Bariou.

Based on her Instagram updates, the actress is currently vacationing in Paris with Bariou.

Among the pictures Lustre posted were of her and Bariou having dinner at a French restaurant, which the actress simply captioned with the word “date.”

Another post shows her at the Palais Garnier, a popular opera house in Paris.

Following her social media updates, several netizens commented on how happy and content Lustre seemed, with some of them even saying they hoped she and Bariou would end up together.

Bariou and Lustre first met in July 2021 in Siargao, where the businessman runs a resort and where the actress has a residence. At the time, Bariou was not aware of Lustre's background as a TV and music star.

By January 2022, Lustre shared her first Instagram post showing her with Bariou. Since then, the two have gradually opened up about their relationship, with Bariou, like his girlfriend, posting glimpses of their travels as a couple.