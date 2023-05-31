John Prats expresses support for Moira dela Torre

MANILA -- Actor-director John Prats expressed his support for his good friend Moira dela Torre amid allegations made against the singer-songwriter.

Posting a solo photo of Dela Torre and their snap together on Instagram, Prats is hoping that everything will be at peace.

He also stressed he will always be Dela Torre's "kuya" or big brother.

"Praying na sana maging mapayapa na ang lahat. I'll always be your kuya! Big hug and I love you @moiradelatorre," Prats wrote.

Prats directed Dela Torre's first-ever concert, and also shot the music video for "Tagpuan," which confirmed Dela Torre's engagement with now estranged husband, Jason Hernandez.



On Tuesday, the "hugot" hitmaker turned to social media to defend herself after a Facebook post made the rounds online casting shade on her integrity as an artist and songwriter.

In the post, Dela Torre stressed that she never hired a ghostwriter and once again emphasized that she never cheated on Hernandez.



"I want to set things straight once and for all. Let me be clear: I have never employed a ghostwriter," she stressed.

"I did not cheat on Jason. It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on," Dela Torre wrote.

Both ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Cornerstone Management vice president Jeff Vadillo also vouched for Dela Torre's integrity as a music artist.

While Vadillo and Manalo did not explicitly mention the reason behind their statements, a Facebook post by songwriter Lolito Go gained significant attention on Sunday, recounting his supposed personal experiences with dela Torre.

Go claimed that Dela Torre is more of an “oppressor than a victim” and that the singer’s estranged husband, Jason Hernandez, “took all the blame, took all the bashing, in the name of love.”

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Following their split, Hernandez released back-to-back tunes about regret and setting a loved one free.

Dela Torre, meanwhile, made no public indication of dating again after her separation from Hernandez, and has been mostly focused on expanding her music career.

