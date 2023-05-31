Benj Pangilinan drops debut single "Love, That's Rare". Handout

MANILA – Benj Pangilinan is carving his own path in the entertainment scene – different from his brother, Kapamilya heartthrob Donny Pangilinan.

Benj has been recently named as one of Sony Music Entertainment’s new recording artists for 2023.

The music newcomer shrugged off skepticism as he immediately dropped his debut single “Love, That’s Rare” – an eclectic pop track that he penned himself and produced by Grammy-nominated artist Xerxes Bakker.

Benj’s music dug deep into young romance and nostalgia as it gazed at the complexities of love while acknowledging its effect on shaping one’s worldview — for better or worse.

He wrote the song that transported him back to a specific time and place, helping him make sense of the conflicting emotions he was experiencing at the time.

“I wrote the song a while back, and to be honest, I’m not entirely sure why,” he said. “Lyrics and melodies come in like a thief in the night. It’s all about knowing how to catch and record those creative flashes.”

Bakker, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg, incorporated ‘80s soft rock with electronic flourishes that allowed Benj to showcase his versatility.

"There was an immediate click. After some conversation, you already knew the visions were aligned. In terms of a production standpoint, it's all about coming to a mutual understanding of the vision for the song and developing that trust with each other,” Benj recalled.

“Love, That’s Rare” is already available on various digital music platforms worldwide.