Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her children

MANILA – While actor-comedian Dennis Padilla struggled to patch up his relationships with his children with Marjorie Barretto, he appears to have maintained a good connection with his former wife’s sister Claudine and her children.

In fact, Claudine expressed her gratitude to Padilla when the latter congratulated the actress’ two children for finishing the academic year with flying colors.

“Congrats mga anak,” the actor commented.

Claudine made sure to update Padilla, telling him that her daughter Sab is now a scholar while Santino received nine awards.

“Thank You so much kuya. May Scholar na ako.si Sab! Santino 9 awards. Thank you so much for loving my kids hanggang ngayon. We love you kuya,” she replied.

It was also a significant scene in Sab and Santino’s lives as their parents Claudine and Raymart Santiago got reunited to attend the two ceremonies.

In two Instagram posts, Barretto shared some of their moments with Santiago.

Barretto and Santiago were married in May 2004. They separated in May 2013, and subsequently took their feud to court.

Meanwhile, Padilla has yet to reconcile with his children Julia, Claudia, and Leon after a falling out in 2022.

Their most recent rift stemmed from Padilla publicly airing his disappointment after his kids "forgot" to greet him on Father’s Day last year. This did not sit well with his kids, especially Leon, who responded with a lengthy explanation, also on Instagram.

