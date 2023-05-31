Kapamilya young star Andrea Brillantes took to social media to share glimpses of her vacation in Spain.

Posting a couple of her recently shot photos on Instagram, Brillantes gave her fans a peak into her visit to Plaza de Toros in Seville, which is known for being the largest arena for bullfighting in Spain.

Dressed in a casual summer outfit, Brillantes perfectly captured the architectural splendor of the arena as her background.

Fans were quick to shower praise on the actress and how she effortlessly featured the beauty of her surroundings.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Brillantes will be headlining the upcoming series "Drag You & Me."

“Mahilig talaga ako manood ng mga drag queens and I find them very fascinating. Na-excite ako na ako. First time ko lang na nakarinig ng ganitong concept dito sa Philippines,” she said.

In the series, she plays Betty who transforms into drag queen Valentine Royale as she tries to help her family.

Brillantes took with her the ideas she got from watching “Drag Race” episodes, including the hours of putting on makeup and sewing her own clothes.

Aside from Brillantes, the series will also feature Christian Bables, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, KaladKaren, Brigiding, Cris Villanueva, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

Directed by JP Habac, "Drag You & Me" will stream beginning June 2 on iWantTFC.