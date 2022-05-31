Polaris is a talent agency under ABS-CBN’s Star Magic

MANILA — TNTV, the agency and multimedia platform of some “Tawag ng Tanghalan” (TNT) graduates and winners, has rebranded its social media presence to Polaris, the Star Magic-affiliated management unit.

Polaris, which is helmed by the same group behind TNTV, includes the likes of Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali — all “TNT” champions — in its roster of artists.

Jin Macapagal, “Bida Man” champion, as well as the TNT Boys’ Mackie Empuerto and Francis Concepcion, are likewise “It’s Showtime” discoveries who are being managed by Polaris.

iDolls, composed of “Idol Philippines” finalists Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario, is among Polaris’ talents so far that did not come from “It’s Showtime” and its talent search segments.

“For the past few years, TNTV has been the home of selected ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ contestants, who have been given the opportunity to showcase their talents through music releases, concerts, and digital shows,” Polaris said on Tuesday.

“Starting June 2022, ‘TNTV’ social media accounts will be known as ‘Polaris – Star Magic,’ which has expanded it rosters of artists to include talents from various ABS-CBN shows,” it added.

With its strengthened presence online, Polaris said it will “continue to hone the craft of its expanding family in collaboration with Star Magic.”