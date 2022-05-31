Screenshot from Robi Domingo's YouTube channel

MANILA — Celebrity host Robi Domingo surprised some online sellers as he tried to be a delivery rider for a day.

In his vlog, Domingo pretended to be a delivery rider to pick up parcels from some online sellers.

"Ako mismo ang magpi-pick-up nang libre ng mga parcels ng ating sellers, handang-handa na lahat dito," Domingo said.

The online sellers were shocked to see Domingo take on the challenge and said: "Uy, si Robi."

"Ang gwapo naman ni Sir. Artista pala si Sir," another online seller said when Domingo removed his helmet.

Domingo also hailed delivery riders for being strong, patient, and hardworking.

"Natutuwa ako kapag nakakakita ako ng mga magigiting na riders natin," he said.

