Louis Tomlinson coming to Manila in July for a concert

MANILA - British singer Louis Tomlinson is coming to Manila in July for a concert.

This was announced by concert promoter Live Nation Philippines via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The concert, which is part of Tomlinson’s World Tour 2022, will be held at the New Frontier Theater Manila on July 16.



LOUIS TOMLINSON WORLD TOUR 2022! 🎸Tickets available via https://t.co/jKsvrQqCHm on:

- June 4 10:00AM-11:59PM (Exclusive *ONLINE ONLY* sale for LNPH Members)

- June 5 10:00AM (Public Onsale; all outlets)

TICKET PRICES: 4,100 / 3,700 / 3,050 / 1,500#BackToLive #LNPH #LTWTManila pic.twitter.com/DSYi4HJRmR — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) May 31, 2022

Tomlinson is expected to perform songs from his well-received album “Walls,” which dropped in 2020. This is his first tour as a solo artist.

Tickets will be available at the TicketNet website on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. exclusively for LNPH members, and on June 5 from 10 a.m. onwards for the general public.

Tickets to the event are priced at P4,100, P3,700, P3,050 and P1,500.

This won’t be the first time Tomlinson will visit the Philippines.

In 2015, Tomlinson and his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan staged a two-night sold-out show at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds as part of their "On The Road Again" tour.