Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing open up about relationship

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing opened up about their one-year relationship in an exclusive interview in Star Magic's Inside News.

"Mostly happy naman pero siyempre in every relationship my ups and downs pero siyempre nangingibabaw ang happy," Bagatsing said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Oineza also shared her many discoveries about each other. "Every day nakikilala ko pa lalo. 'Yung akala mo alam mo na lahat pero every day ,may mga bago kang naririnig na kuwento or may napi-figure out pa kayo sa isa't isa."

"Tapos nalalaman niya 'yung topak ko tapos tanggap niya. So okay 'yon," Bagatsing added.

In the interview, the two also shared how they resolve petty quarrels and misunderstandings.

"Usap talaga. Kailangang pag-usapan. Ako naman ayaw ko rin kasi talaga na pinatatagal. So kung misunderstanding lang, eh pag-usapan na kaysa humaba na mapag-awayan pa," Oineza said.

"Pero siyempre hindi madali. Dapat 'yung isa't isa pareho 'yung goal ay to fix it if mayroong hindi pagkakaintindihan. So far 'yun naman kami," Bagatsing added.

Bagatsing and Oineza marked their first anniversary as a couple early this month.

Bagatsing, 33, and Oineza, 25, had long been rumored to be together, following their first screen pairing in 2018 and their acting reunion in 2020.

It was in May 2021 when they first went public with their romance, with a TikTok video showing them sharing a kiss.

Oineza is currently seen in the hit primetime drama “The Broken Marriage Vow,” while Bagatsing is set to appear in the ABS-CBN crime series “Sellblock.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC