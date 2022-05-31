Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley are now engaged: report

Grammy award-winning producer Jack Antonoff and American actress Margaret Qualley are now engaged, a report confirmed Monday.

In an exclusive by People, a source confirmed that the two artists are now getting married.

People said Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

She was in France for the premiere of her latest film, "Stars at Noon," in which she stars alongside Joe Alwyn.

Antonoff and Qualley started dating last 2021. Qualley was spotted with Antonoff during the recent Grammy Awards where he was nominated for Album of the Year for Taylor Swift's "evermore" album.

Antonoff has dated Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl, while Qualley was previously linked to Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson, and Shia LaBeouf, People said.