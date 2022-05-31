It's a boy for new parents Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon

South Korean star Park Shin-hye has given birth to a baby boy with her husband Choi Tae-joon, a report confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement obtained by Korean news portal Soompi, Park's agency SALT Entertainment confirmed that she is now resting in a hospital together with her husband.

"We are sharing news that actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today (May 31)," SALT Entertainment said in a statement.

"Actress Park Shin Hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae Joon, and her acquaintances," it added.

SALT Entertainment congratulated the couple on the newest addition to their family.

"We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages, and we ask that warm blessings and support be sent to actor Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon who have welcomed a valuable life."

Last January, Park and Choi shared a glimpse of their wedding photo shoot.

Park gained international popularity for her role in the 2013 series "The Heirs," where she starred opposite Lee Min-ho. Her other notable dramas include "Pinocchio," "The Doctors," and "Memories of Alhambra."

Meanwhile, Choi starred in dramas, such as the historical piece "Flowers of the Prison" and mystery suspense "Missing 9." His latest project was the streaming series "So I Married the Anti-fan," where he was paired with Girls' Generation member Sooyoung.

