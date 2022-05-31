Ina Raymundo’s son Jakob graduates from high school

Photo from Ina Raymundo's Instagram account

Actress Ina Raymundo made sure to celebrate the new milestone of her son Jakob Poturnak as he finished high school.

On Saturday, Raymundo was a proud mother as she shared a video collage of her son’s graduation photos and ceremony.

“When you least expect it, it happens! Yes! A face to face graduation, though Erika’s Zoom graduation last May 2020 wasn’t bad at all. It was special. Way to go son,” she said in her caption.

Based on the video clip, their entire family witnessed Jakob's graduation and had dinner after the ceremony.

Raymundo, meanwhile, also reminded her son of the tougher challenge in college alongside playing baseball.

“Just like you said, high school was easy but brace for university & some intense baseball! We’ll always be proud of you,” the actress said.

Last year, Jakob made it to the Xavier University’s baseball team in the United States.

Portunak will be suiting up for the Cincinnati-based Musketeers in NCAA Division 1, which features major collegiate athletic powers in the US.

