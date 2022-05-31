MANILA — For Gerald Anderson, it was always a pleasure to help co-actors with their roles like her new leading lady, Ivana Alawi, on "A Family Affair".

In a press conference, Anderson said that he always celebrates when Alawi has new milestones on set.

"If she wins, we all win. Sa kanya umiikot ’yung buong istorya, ’yung apat na magkakapatid, lahat kami connected sa kanya," Anderson said Tuesday.

"As her first lead role, ano ako sa ganyan eh na makita mo ’yung growth ng tao, makikita mo ’tong oportunidad na binigay sa kanya tapos ginagawa niya ’yung maganda. Mayroon akong soft spot sa ganyan eh."

Anderson lauded Alawi's professionalism noting how the actress has surprised him at work.

"I will do my best for her to shine in this and ang ganda. Magugulat ’yung mga audience, magugulat ’yung fans niya ang alam ko lang before is YouTube star siya," the actor said.

"Nagulat ako sa performance niya na binibigay niya, sa passion niya, sa professionalism niya kung paano siya makipagtrabaho, maraming matutuwa at ’yung audience niya sa YouTube, magugulat ka sa Ivana na mapapanood niyo."

Asked about how he navigated their sexy scenes, Anderson said he always makes sure that he gives something fresh to the audience.

"Nakailang love scenes na rin ako but it’s always a challenge kung paano ibahin ... Kailangan iba sa kung paano ko nagawa dati kasi ’yun din ang challenge kapag sunod-sunod ang trabaho," he said.

"’Yung audience natin will sit down and watch, gusto mo silang bigyan ng ibang klase diba … Si Ivana is very professional … Alam ko na gusto ni Ivana ’yung ginagawa niya kahit deep down mahirap nga kita mo na gusto niya."

“A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

RELATED VIDEO: