Francine Diaz portrays grieving girlfriend in Zack Tabudlo MV

Francine Diaz and Zack Tabudlo star in the latter’s music video for his single ‘As You Are.’ YouTube: Zack Tabudlo

MANILA — Francine Diaz portrays a woman mourning her boyfriend in the music video of Zack Tabudlo’s “As You Are” released on Saturday.

In the music video, Diaz’s character is shown retracing a trip she had with her boyfriend, portrayed by Tabudlo, while she plays a song recorded by him as a gift to her.

Where they used to share sweet moments and take photos of each other, she now walked alone, accompanied only by her memories of him. Her journey concludes with her carrying the ashes of his remains, scattering them in the open sea.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Flashbacks of their happier times together, as well as Diaz’s character in tears beside a hospital bed are shown.

Directed by Dominic Bekaert, the music video of “As You Are” marked the first acting project of Diaz with Tabudlo.

It’s also the latest of Tabudlo’s star-studded music videos for his songs, following collaborations with the likes of Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, James Reid, and Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon, among others.