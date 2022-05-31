Filipino talents shine at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Dolly de Leon in Neon film 'Triangle of Sadness'

'Triangle of Sadness,' a film that holds up a mirror to societal realities including the over-the-top behavior of billionaires and influencers, won the Palme d'Or, Cannes Film Festival's highest prize.

Its cast includes Filipina actress Dolly de Leon who attended the star-studded annual celebration of film in France. Swedish Director Ruben Östlund chose the actress after she auditioned in 2019.

In her success, de Leon offered a message for fellow Filipinos in the arts. "Wag lang po kayong susuko, kahit anong mangyari. Kitang-kita nyo naman po, hindi na ako bata. Late in life na nangyari ito pero nagpursige ako. You just cannot give up on your dream, on your passion, because if you are doing what you love, success will not evade you," she said.

(Don’t give up, whatever happens. As you can see, I’m no longer young. This happened to me late in life but I persevered.)

Dolly de Leon with cast of 'Triangle of Sadness' Courtesy: Earl Gibson III for HFPA

In 'Triangle of Sadness,' de Leon plays an overseas Filipino worker whose routine life was turned upside down when something happened in the cruise ship that she works in. The actress has received critical acclaim for her performance, with several critics even advocating for her to be recognized at award shows.

"Mga kababayan natin mula sa buong mundo, para sa inyo lahat ito. This movie Triangle of Sadness, para sa tin ‘tong lahat. Para sa inyong nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa, iniiwan nyo ang pamilya nyo o kahit kasama nyo pa ang pamilya nyo dyan, having to survive with different cultures and living in a foreign land, this is for you," de Leon noted.

(To our compatriots all over the world, this is all for you. This movie, Triangle of Sadness, is for all of us. To all of you who work in other countries, whether you left your family or brought them, having to survive with different cultures and living in a foreign land, this is for you.)

Filipina Japanese Stefanie Arianne (right) stars in Chie Hayakawa's 'Plan 75'

Meanwhile, the Japanese-Philippine co-production 'Plan 75' won a Camera d’Or special award. Its filmmaker Chie Hayakawa collaborated with Filipino producers Alemberg Ang and Wilfredo Manalang to make sure that the Filipino aspects of the movie are done correctly. One of its stars is Filipina Japanese Stefanie Arianne who also flew in for the Cannes premiere.

This year's delegates likewise include the all-Filipina team of Create Cinema led by CEO Pam Reyes, and E del Mundo, the first Filipina filmmaker in Cannes' L'Atelier program. The organization helps up-and-coming directors find funding and collaborators to make their movie.

A special screening was also held for the classic Filipino film 'Itim' by Mike de Leon.

It took years of networking and laying the groundwork by the Film Development Council of the Philippines or FDCP to achieve the Philippines’ exalted status in Cannes. The Philippine Pavilion became the hub for Filipino filmmakers and talents who attended the acclaimed festival. It is also where FDCP chair Liza Dino enjoin international producers to use the Philippines as their set location and to hire local talents.

"The reason why our presence is felt is because everybody knows, all the Filipinos who are here know that ang goal natin ay ipagmalaki yung Pilipinas, nasa iisang bandila tayo dito, nasa iisang lugar tayo," Dino asserted.

(Our goal is to bring Philippine pride. We are under one flag here, one country.)

With their diverse projects at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Filipino talents prove that international interest in Filipino filmmaking and artistry continues to grow.