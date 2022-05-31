MANILA – Diego Loyzaga denied that there is something romantic going on between him and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Franki Russell.

“Franki and I are not a thing,” Loyzaga told Inquirer columnist Dolly Anne Carvajal. “I just want to be single for now.”

Rumors romantically linking Loyzaga and Russell began when she posted a birthday greeting for the actor via her Instagram Stories last May 20.

Russell also reportedly posted photos of them together, which led some netizens to speculate about their closeness. The pictures, however, were eventually removed by Russell from her account.

Loyzaga’s last relationship was with actress Barbie Imperial. After years of being friends, Loyzaga and Imperial were in a relationship for a year before they parted ways.

They broke up after the holidays and it was apparently the reason the actor flew to the US in a haste.

In a recent interview, Loyzaga stressed that he and Imperial still talk to each other despite their split, while Imperial said she is not looking forward to renewing her romance with Loyzaga.

"We broke up na, break na kami. Hindi naman siya bad break-up. Okay kami. Hindi kami nag-break na magkaaway kami, hindi. We are okay," Imperial said in the media conference for her series “Goodbye Girl.”

"I think it's for the better naman. And even si Diegs naman alam niya naman 'yon na parang marami pa kaming kailangang matutunan at kailangan pa namin na mag-grow apart.”