Photos from Darren Espanto and Calum Scott's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Not only did singer Darren Espanto mark his birthday in style, he also received a birthday greeting from British music artist Calum Scott.

As Espanto expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him make his 21st birthday special, the former "Britain’s Got Talent" finalist also made sure to join the Filipino performer’s fans and friends in messaging him on his special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARREN!” Scott said in the comment section while adding a fire emoji.

Last May 26, Espanto shared an Instagram live with Scott where the latter even showered the Pinoy singer with praises after hearing his song “Sasagipin Kita.”

Espanto celebrated his birthday with a blast as seen from Star Magic's Inside News’ uploaded video, showing the highlights from his advance birthday celebration held over the weekend.

The special occasion was attended by the singer's family who flew in from Canada, as well as friends from in and out of the show business.

Present during the event were Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Vina Morales, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Andrea Brillantes, Edward Barber, Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Enchong Dee, Kyle Echarri, Jona, Ryan Bang, Sam Cruz and Morissette Amon.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Vice Ganda and ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak were also in attendance.

Touched by the grand event, Espanto wrote a lengthy thank you message, citing that it was a last-minute idea.

“What a way to celebrate my 21st birthday! Thank you so much to all the people who helped me make this dream come true. #DarrenAt21,” he said. “Though this was a last minute idea, it all came to fusion because of the help I got from a few people.”

Espanto rose to fame via “The Voice Kids” in 2014. Currently, Espanto is a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and will star in the upcoming musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

