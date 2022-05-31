Screenshot from Camila Cabello's YouTube channel.

It was a dream come true moment for Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello to open this year's UEFA Champions League final.

Cabello was the opening act on Sunday as she showcased her latest album "Familia."

"This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game," she said.

"I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterward too," she said.

"Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!!"

Real Madrid won, 1-0, over Liverpool to claim the club's 14th European title.

Aside from her new songs "Don't Go Yet" and "Bam Bam," she also performed "Havana," one of her early hits.

Cabello rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Since then, she has released a self-titled album in 2018 followed by “Romance” in 2019.

Cabello made her comeback with “Don’t Go Yet” released on her YouTube channel in July last year. The track was the first song from her new album “Familia” released last April.

WATCH HER FULL PERFORMANCE HERE: