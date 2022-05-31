Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Bianca Gonzalez was in tears as she closed "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity: Season 10" on Sunday, her first season as the main host of the hit reality show.

After her closing spiel, Gonzalez became emotional and was comforted by her co-host Robi Domingo and ABS-CBN's chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes.

Fellow host Kim Chiu also cheered for her, saying: "Thank you, Ate Bianca for being strong for all of us."

A day after the show's finale, Gonzalez expressed her gratitude for the new milestone in her hosting career.

Still in a daze from everything that happened yesterday. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, gratefulness, joy, humility reading all your posts and tags. First time kong maka-experience ng ganito in my almost 19 year professional hosting career. Thank you so, so, so much 🤍 pic.twitter.com/BW0zHKzrHr — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 30, 2022

"Still in a daze from everything that happened yesterday. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, gratefulness, joy, and humility reading all your posts and tags," she said.

"First time kong maka-experience ng ganito in my almost 19-year professional hosting career. Thank you so, so, so much," she added.

Gonzalez stepped up as PBB’s main host following the departure of Toni Gonzaga, who announced that she is leaving the show, amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

Gonzalez was a celebrity housemate of the 2006 edition of “PBB,” before becoming one of its co-hosts.

Celebrity housemate Anji Salvacion on Sunday won the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" besting four other competitors in three 'kumunities.'

Salvacion won via landslide with 40.42 percent of the combined votes to save and evict. She will bring home P2 million.

