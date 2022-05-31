MANILA – Folk pop band Ben&Ben crashed the wedding of a random newlywed couple, much to the bride and groom’s surprise.

As seen in their Instagram page, Paolo and Miguel Guico of Ben&Ben decided to unexpectedly show up at the couple’s wedding reception with a performance of their new single “Paninindigan Kita.”

“Kapag mahal mo talaga ang isang tao, kaya mo siyang panindigan. We’d like to dedicate this special performance to the both of you on this very special night,” said Miguel before singing.

The bride, who also shared a clip of the band’s performance on her own page, was obviously elated by the surprise.

“Pagbukas na pagbukas ng ilaw, kinilabutan ako. Tulo na ng tulo yung luha ko! BEN&BEN ILY FOREVS!!!” she wrote in the caption.

She also described the band as the “most welcome wedding crashers.”

Ben&Ben is set to hold a send-off concert at the CCP Open Grounds on September 3 prior to their 8-city US tour.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

In recent months, the band had their hands full performing at various campaign rallies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.