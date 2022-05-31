Bea Alonzo shares what makes Dominic Roque jealous

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque. Photo from the actor's Instagram page

MANILA – Bea Alonzo revealed that her boyfriend Dominic Roque is also the jealous type.

Alonzo, however, clarified that Roque does not get jealous of other people, but of her lack of time when she’s too focused at work.

“Time yung ipinagtatampo niya sa akin. Doon siya nagseselos sa trabaho ko, sa oras ko,” she told PEP in a recent interview.

Alonzo explained she is not a multitasker so when she is filming something, she tends to just focus on that alone.

“'Yun 'yung lagi niyang nirereklamo sa akin. Hindi kasi ako multitasker. So kapag may ginagawa ako, kapag nagte-taping ako, focused talaga ako. Halimbawa ngayon, you won’t catch me getting my phone. Ganun talaga ako, one at a time kahit saang bagay. So anyway, time 'yung ipinagtatampo niya sa akin,” she said.

To address this, Alonzo said she tries, as much as possible, to give time to him and to prioritize him.

The celebrity couple marked their first anniversary last January 28.

When asked if they have plans of settling down soon, Alonzo said: “Siyempre 'yung mga bagay na iyan, hindi mo kasi napaplano iyan. Sabi nila mararamdaman mo na lang when you’re ready. Siyempre hindi lang naman ako ang nagdedesisyon, kami nung boyfriend ko.”

But right now, Alonzo noted that she and Roque are not there yet.

“What I can say is wala pa kami doon. We are still enjoying what we have right now. I am still enjoying working. Ang dami ko pang mga new discoveries sa sarili ko.”

Personally, Alonzo said there’s still a lot of things she wants to do.

“Siyempre ayaw kong pumasok sa isang pamilya, or I don’t want to settle down with all those thoughts hanging in my head. Gusto ko 'yung papasok ako ng buong buo ako at ito ang gusto ko.”