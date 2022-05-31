Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero are enjoying their vacation in Siargao.

Brillantes took to social media on Monday to share snaps of her beach adventure with Rivero.

Joining the couple were some of their friends.

"Life lately," Brillantes simply wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Rivero and Brillantes became a couple last April 9 after the basketball player asked the actress to be his girlfriend after a University of the Philippines game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In a recent interview with Push, Brillantes said she is still excited about their relationship that she wants to protect it at all cost.

“Masaya ako at sobrang excited din kasi first time ko magkaroon ng boyfriend na mas matanda sa akin na basketball player. At first time ko din na magkaroon ng boyfriend na out sa public. Masaya at saka this time hindi ko na talaga binabasa 'yung mga comments kasi I know na madaming mga bitter, madaming may mga masasabi sa relasyon,” she said.

Despite what other people say about them, Brillantes said what’s important is they remain true to each other.

