Alexa Miro is next star to watch out for in 'A Girl and a Guy'

MANILA -- From her first big break as a 3-year-old Munting Miss You at the defunct noontime show “Magandang Tanghali Bayan," Alexa Miro is now a rising star as the latest leading lady in the upcoming sensual drama movie “A Girl and A Guy.”

It’s trailer has gone viral, revealing how much Miro is willing to give her all, even in many skin-baring scenes, as a millennial career girl with no clear direction about her life.

"Wasak nga ang character ko," Miro told ABS-CBN News in a virtual conference Sunday.

Miro cannot also believe the trajectory of her career as a child talent transformed as the latest muse of director Erik Matti. "I never imagined I would do scenes like that but I fell in love with the story. I realized if I want to fulfill my dream to be recognized as an actress, I had to do the scenes, kahit minsan I had to take some wine to do the take!" she said laughing, recalling her sequences with leading man Rob Gomez.

Miro jumpstarted her career as a model in a popular hamburger commercial followed by a stint at the teleserye “Araw Gabi” where she sizzled with Barbie Imperial, Ivana Alawi, Phoebe Walker and other upcoming sirens.

Now that her time has come, Miro is grateful. "Grabe, ang saya ko to be chosen by Direk Erik. It’s life-changing! I asked myself what did I do to deserve this. But they made me feel I deserved to be in the project. This is the fulfillment of my childhood dream," said Miro, who is completing her communication studies at De La Salle University.

Miro also related how she immersed herself in the role of Fiona, a career girl caught in a series of heartbreak, and quick turnover of jobs and relationships. “Relatable 'yung istorya sa generation namin," she said, also citing her comfortable connection to Gomez even in the sensual scenes.

"Actually we didn’t go through sensual workshops for the movie," Miro related. "Walang ganun si Direk Erik. I guess he wanted the interaction to be organic. I am thankful also that Rob and I had chemistry, magaan ang loob ko sa kanya, automatic ang connection. And we took care of protecting each other in our scenes."

Miro herself reckons that with many revealing scenes, she doubts that "A Girl and A Guy” will get an approval from the Movie and TV Classification Board. Clearly it’s an R18 movie but Miro stressed, "This is not only baring. Our roles which reflect the times should be appreciated."

"A Girl and A Guy" will start its run on upstream.ph on June 24.