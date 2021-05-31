Alex Gonzaga relieved parents finally got first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga feels relieved now that her parents, who are both senior citizens, finally got their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In her vlog posted on Sunday, Gonzaga shared that a lot of convincing had to be done before her mom and dad agreed to get vaccinated.

“Pagkatapos ng ilang linggong paghihikayat at talagang pagkukumbinsi, finally, pumayag na sila mommy at daddy na magpa-vaccine ng COVID-19. Pasok sila sa A2 and A3 dahil sila ay senior citizen at sila ay may comorbidity,” she said.

“Nung sinabi na pwede nang magpa-vaccine ang mga senior, ayaw nila. Sila ay nakukumbinsi sa mga sinasabi sa internet na delikado ang vaccine. Nabiktima sila noon. Ayaw nila. Okay naman daw sila, hindi naman daw sila lumalabas,” she added.

Gonzaga said they registered her parents in three local governments where they maintain different residences.

“Nung time na ipapasok na namin ang mga pangalan nila, there was a time na nag-stop muna dito sa municipality ng Taytay magbigay ng vaccine kasi naubusan sila. May nag-suggest po sa amin na kung meron kayong residence sa ibang lugar, pwede rin kayong magpalista sa lugar na iyon basta meron kayong proof na talagang meron kayong residence doon sa lugar na iyon,” she said.

Hence, Gonzaga also listed her mom and dad in Mandaluyong and Taguig, where their other properties are located.

“Sa Mandaluyong nagpalista for mommy and daddy and then sa Taguig and three days ago, sa Taytay. It just so happened na nauna mag-respond ang Taguig kaya napunta ang mommy sa Taguig,” she said. “Dinaan po namin sa tamang proseso. Wala pong palakasan. Napakadali lang pong magpalista.”

At the end of her vlog, Gonzaga expressed how happy she is that her parents now have added protection against the coronavirus.

She also thanked all the frontliners who are conducting all the vaccinations and making sure that everyone is safe.

Watch her vlog below.