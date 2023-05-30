MANILA -- Veteran singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla was treated to a birthday salubong by her close friends as she turned a year older on May 28.

Padilla shared a clip from the intimate event attended by Regine Velasquez, Pops Fernandez, Erik Santos, Gary Valenciano and Angeli Valenciano on her Instagram page.

Padilla's son-in-law Yael Yuzon and her partner, architect Conrad Onglao, were also present.

"Thank you for last night’s bday salubong. To this kulit bunch, my heartfelt thanks for the longest Happy Birthday song. Akala ko di na matatapos!!! Thank you friends, for waiting until 12 midnight for my bday! To our gracious host, @reginevalcasid thank you from the bottom of my heart for cooking for us!!! We enjoyed the food so much! You’re super thoughtful, as always! Thank you, @popsfernandezofficial @eriksantos @yaelyraz @angeli.valenciano @conrad_onglao and @garyvalenciano So lucky to have friends like you guys. I couldn’t ask for more. We missed you, @ogiealcasid sa susunod sa @casa_esperanza_lucban naman tayo! Lab lab you guys," Padilla wrote.

Meanwhile, Padilla's daughter Karylle greeted her mom on her special day.

"Happy birthday, my super gorgeous eomma @zsazsapadilla! Love you more and more! As the world opens up even more doors for you with every page that turns, may you grow ever beautiful in every way possible. Coz every year you seem to be growing in fabulousness! Love u!" Karylle wrote.

In one of her social media posts, Padilla expressed her gratitude to all those who remembered her birthday.

In her "Magandang Buhay" guesting last week, Padilla expressed her hope to return to the concert scene and to do recording again.

Currently, Padilla is set to star in the upcoming international psychological thriller "Cattleya Killer" with Arjo Atayde as the lead star.

