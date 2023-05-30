MANILA - Dimples Romana reunited with her beloved co-stars Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes from the iconic show "Mara Clara.”

In her post on Instagram, Romana expressed her immense pride in Bernardo and Montes for not only achieving great success but also for staying grounded.

“Plenty changed but never how we are together, so grateful for you both. And SUPER DARN PROUD,” she said.

“My Mara and Clara slaying life like the superstars they’ve always been and still having their feet deeply rooted on ground,” she added.

Romana then paid tribute to each of them in separate posts, describing the kind of persons they are and explaining why she loves them dearly.

Romana said she considers Montes “a sister, a confidant, a protector and partner in everything all rolled into one.”

“Oh what I’d give to work with you again my @montesjulia08 just to spend the whole day laughing and eating and sharing that most genuine and beautiful energy of yours!! Date soon. LOVE YOU,” she said.

Romana, on the other hand, said she has an unbreakable bond with Bernardo just because they have known each other since the latter was only eight years old.

“All we had were just big dreams, lots of prayers that we’ll survive and thrive in this business. Did simple things together, shot long days and nights, traded puppies, laughed about the silliest of things,” she said.

Several years later when her “tiny, little baby Kathryn” has turned into one of the industry’s biggest stars, they still bond over doing simple things together.

“Still loving puppies, still laughing about the silliest things. Random messages on random days, still as sweet and lambing, and thoughtful. SAME VIBE, SAME heart, dreams achieved and all. Love you baby @bernardokath,” she said.

In the “Mara Clara” remake, Bernardo and Montes played the title characters and had a common mother in Alvira (Romana).

Early in the series, Clara was thought to be the daughter of Alvira, but the belated revelation of babies being switched at birth confirmed that Mara, their helper, is the actual child of the well-off del Valle family.